Dilip Kumar to celebrate 96th birthday with family, close friends, says Saira Banu

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who turned 96 Tuesday, will have a quiet birthday with family and close friends, his wife Saira Banu said.For the past few years, the actor has not been keeping well so there are no elaborate plans, she said. "We are not having a party this year. We are celebrating sahabs birthday with only immediate family members and close friends. We both are not keeping well. He is better, there is nothing to worry but we are just taking it easy," Banu told PTI.Calling Kumar her Kohinoor, Banu said he is the most precious gift for her."I feel blessed and fortunate. He is a man with simple gestures and he believes in simplicity. I only wish and pray for his long and healthy life. "God gives me time to spend with sahab that itself is a great celebration of a day well spent. I am blessed to be with him and I treasure every moment, each second that I get to spent with him. We enjoy each other's company. Dilip Kumar, who made his big screen debut with 1944 film "Jwar Bhata", is one of the most celebrated stars of Hindi cinema.Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to celebrate his screen idol's birthday. "The ultimate MASTER of his craft .. Dilip Kumar - Mohammed Yusuf Khan .. turns 96 .. prayers and duas for his good health and happiness always .. the history of Indian Cinema shall always be written as 'before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar'," he wrote. PTI KKP BKBK