Dimension Data Supports Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Vision 2020 Strategic Plan

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Implementation of SD-WAN expected to reduce WAN expenses by up to 40% over next three years Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Dimension Data, a USD 8 billion global technology integrator, managed services provider, and member of the NTT Group, was chosen by Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) to deliver a next-generation agile, scalable and high performing digital infrastructure project for its worldwide operations. Implementation will enable the global enterprise networking, communications and services provider to securely move its existing network into a faster and easily manageable infrastructure by leveraging less expensive Internet transport, dynamically reallocating network resources and using software-defined policies to manage network traffic. The resulting 300% bandwidth availability increase will enable ALE to adopt a seamless and multi-tenant Cloud environment that supports its evolving business. It will also facilitate the companys Vision 2020 Strategic Plan to harness the power of the Cloud to help ALE customers compete in a digital world. Dimension Data was selected for its vast industry experience and expertise spanning over 30 years in the field of designing and building enterprise-class networks. In addition to implementing the solution, Dimension Data will provide managed software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) services, including the hardware, licenses, technical team of professionals and managed services. The global control system will be centrally deployed on the Dimension Data Cloud platform, which leverages a Global Delivery Centre to procure, deploy and manage the SD-WAN-based WAN infrastructure. Kiran Bhagwanani, CEO, Dimension Data South Asia, Japan and New Zealand said, In this digital era of software-defined, cloud-delivered solutions, enterprises are becoming attuned to the many benefits of SD-WAN. It enables enterprises like ALE to connect users to applications in a cost-efficient manner. Through this deployment, ALE will optimise traffic routing across multiple carriers to achieve maximum cost-efficiency and network resilience. Additionally, Dimension Data will monitor and manage third-party circuits procured by ALE, ensuring the service is extensive with end-to-end service level agreements. In an ever-changing digital world, our clients are increasingly looking for cloud-based solutions. Thanks to Dimension Datas SD-WAN, ALE teams across the globe will have the tools to deliver on customer expectations. We have found a strong technology partner in Dimension Data, as they offer a best-in-class differentiated solution and maintain the highest levels of certification. Partners like Dimension Data help achieve ALEs Vision 2020 Strategic Plan, commented Piotr Pyszkowski, EVP Digital Transformation and Quality at ALE. About Dimension Data Founded in 1983, Dimension Data is a USD 8 billion global leader in designing, optimising, and managing todays evolving technology environments. This enables its clients to leverage data in a digital age, turn it into information, and extract insights. Headquartered in Johannesburg, Dimension Data employs 28,000 people across 47 countries. The company brings together the worlds best technology provided by market leaders and niche innovators with the service support that clients need for their businesses from consulting, technical, and support services to a fully-managed service. In Asia Pacific, we operate in 35 offices across 13 countries. We help clients enable technology, operate their IT infrastructures and transform technology solutions that deliver value. It combines an expertise in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, customer experience (CX), and digital workplace, with advanced skills in IT outsourcing, IT-as-a-Service, Systems integration services and training. Dimension Data is a proud member of the NTT Group. Visit us at http://www.dimensiondata.com About ALE Our mission is to make everything connect to create the customized technology experiences customers need. From your office, the cloud or in combination, we deliver networking and communications that work for your people, processes and customers. A heritage of innovation and dedication to customer success has made ALE an essential provider of enterprise networking, communications and services to over 830,000 customers worldwide. With global reach and local focus, more than 2200 employees and 2900+ partners serve over 50 countries marketed under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand. For more information, visit our web site at: https://www.al-enterprise.com/For ongoing news visit our Newsroom, Blog, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter