Dinesh Engineers IPO subscribed 5% on Day 1

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The initial public offer of Dinesh Engineers, a passive communication infrastructure provider, was subscribed 5 per cent on the first day of bidding Friday. The IPO, to raise Rs 185 crore, received bids for 5,43,600 shares against the total issue size of 10 crore shares, data available with the NSE showed. Non institutional investors portion was subscribed 21 per cent and retail investors 6 per cent. Price band for the offer has been set at Rs 183-185 per share. Hem Securities is the manager to the offer. Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange. PTI SUMMKJ