Dinesh Engineers IPO subscribed 8 pc on second day of bidding

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The initial public offer of Dinesh Engineers, a passive communication infrastructure provider, was subscribed 8 per cent on the second day of bidding Monday.The IPO received bids for 8,06,320 shares against the total issue size of 1 crore shares, data available with the NSE showed. Non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 30 per cent and that of retail investors 10 per cent. Price band for the offer has been set at Rs 183-185 per share. Hem Securities is the manager to the issue. The IPO is scheduled to close on October 3.Stock markets are closed Tuesday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange. PTI SUM ABMABM