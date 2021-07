Dip in job recommendations by railway recruitment boards and cells in past five years: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) There has been a decline in the number of candidates recommended for jobs by the Railway Recruitment Boards/cells in the past five years, the Personnel Ministry said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.A total of 24,462 candidates were recommended by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) during 2017-18, as against 26,318 and 79,803 such selections made in 2016-17 and 2015-16 respectively, it said. As many as 47,186 and 63,455 candidates were recommended for jobs by the RRBs and RRCs in 2014-15 and 2013-14 respectively, the reply added. Giving details of the recruitments done by other agencies, the ministry said a total of 45,391 candidates were recommended for jobs by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) during 2017-18 as against 68,880 in 2016-17. In 2015-16, 25,138 candidates were recommended by the SSC as against 58,066 in 2014-15 and 48,842 in 2013-14, it said. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recommended 6,294 candidates for 2017-18. In 2016-17, 5,735 candidates were recommended as against 6,866 in 2015-16. A total of 8,272 and 8,852 such recommendations were made in 2014-15 and 2013-14 respectively, the reply said. "There is no sharp decline in the recruitment made by the commissions/ recruitment boards. The number of candidates recommended for recruitment by the commission/recruitment boards varies from year to year, largely depending on the vacancies reported by the user departments for a particular year," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in the reply. PTI AKV AKV INDIND