Dip in maximum temperatures in HP following heavy rains

Shimla, Jul 27 (PTI) Heavy rains in many parts of Himachal Pradesh led to dip in day temperatures by two to three notches, the meteorological department said on Saturday.Paonta Sahib received the highest 125 mm rainfall since Friday evening, followed by Nadaun (89 mm), Shimla (99.8 mm), Dharamshala (94 mm), Dalhousie (76 mm), Manali (42.3 mm) and Kufri (31 mm), it said.Una was the hottest in the state at 29.4 degrees Celsius, whereas Keylong recorded a low of 12.4 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. PTI DJI NSDNSD