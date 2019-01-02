Dip in min temperatures brings relief to people in Punjab, Hry

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Minimum temperatures across Punjab and Haryana registered a slight increase on Wednesday, bringing some relief to people from cold wave conditions.For nearly three weeks, the minimum temperatures had been hovering below the normal limits and settling between 1 and 6 degrees Celsius, with Adampur registering sub-zero temperatures on two occasions. But, on Wednesday temperatures at several places in the two states was between 7 to 9 degrees Celsius. Meteorological (Met) department officials here said night temperatures in the region had risen due to a western disturbance, which gave rise to cloud cover.On Wednesday, Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal.In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, up by two degrees against normal while Patiala's low settled at 8.1 degrees Celsius, up three notches.Though Amritsar recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, it was a notch above normal.Adampur recorded a low of 8.1 degrees Celsius, Halwara's minimum settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius while Bathinda registered a minimum of 8.5 degrees Celsius. Pathankot recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius.In Haryana, Ambala registered a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius, up by two degrees against the normal while Bhiwani's minimum settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius.Hisar recorded a low of 7.5 degrees Celsius, up one notch while Sirsa and Rohtak, too, recorded above normal minimums at 9.1 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.The Met officials said fog reduced visibility this morning at several places including Hisar, Bhiwani, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala. PTI SUN ANBANB