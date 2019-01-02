scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Dip in min temperatures brings relief to people in Punjab, Hry

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Minimum temperatures across Punjab and Haryana registered a slight increase on Wednesday, bringing some relief to people from cold wave conditions.For nearly three weeks, the minimum temperatures had been hovering below the normal limits and settling between 1 and 6 degrees Celsius, with Adampur registering sub-zero temperatures on two occasions. But, on Wednesday temperatures at several places in the two states was between 7 to 9 degrees Celsius. Meteorological (Met) department officials here said night temperatures in the region had risen due to a western disturbance, which gave rise to cloud cover.On Wednesday, Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal.In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, up by two degrees against normal while Patiala's low settled at 8.1 degrees Celsius, up three notches.Though Amritsar recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, it was a notch above normal.Adampur recorded a low of 8.1 degrees Celsius, Halwara's minimum settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius while Bathinda registered a minimum of 8.5 degrees Celsius. Pathankot recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius.In Haryana, Ambala registered a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius, up by two degrees against the normal while Bhiwani's minimum settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius.Hisar recorded a low of 7.5 degrees Celsius, up one notch while Sirsa and Rohtak, too, recorded above normal minimums at 9.1 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.The Met officials said fog reduced visibility this morning at several places including Hisar, Bhiwani, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala. PTI SUN ANBANB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos