Dipika Kakar wins Bigg Boss 12

Lonavala, Dec 31 (PTI) Popular TV actor Dipika Kakar has won season 12 of reality show Bigg Boss, beating former Indian cricketer Sreesanth. The top five contestants who were competing in the finale were Dipika, Romil Chaudhary, Deepak Thakur, Karanvir Bohra and eventual runner-up Sreesanth. With the final result, Dipika, popularly known for her show 'Sasural Simar Ka', has taken home a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh, while second runner-up Deepak Thakur walked away with Rs 20 lakh. The polls conducted by few media houses and on social media had predicted Dipika's win. In the "Bigg Boss" house, Dipika had struck friendships with co-contestants Nehha Pendse, Jasleen Matharu, Megha Dhade and Sreesanth. In the past few seasons of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, popular TV bahu's Shilpa Shinde, Urvashi Dholakia, Juhi Parmar and Shweta Tiwari have emerged winners. The show which went on air on September 16 had contestants, which included commoners and celebrities. Around 16 contestants were part of the show, including celebrities Dipika, Nehha Pendse, Srishty Rode, Karanvir Bohra, Ghazal singer Anup Jalota and cricketer Sreesanth. The finale had Rohit Shetty as a special guest on the show that is aired on Colors channel. Creating the atmosphere of a beach-side setting, this year's season looked nothing less than a holiday destination as art director Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita had designed the house. Keeping up with the theme, the show was launched by Salman in Goa. PTI KKP INDIND