Diplomatic experts hail Azhar's designation as global terrorist

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Diplomatic experts in India hailed the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN Wednesday, but doubted whether the move would push Pakistan to give up the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy.In a huge diplomatic victory for India, the UN Sanctions Committee Wednesday designated Azhar as a global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to ban him. Reacting to Azhar's designation, former foreign secretary Salman Haider said he sees it as a "very favourable development"."It is something we have been trying to achieve from quite some time and China has been stonewalling and refusing to respond to what is a very obvious case India has been making repeatedly," he told PTI.But now, China has changed track and India should welcome this, Haider said."It is good and we hope that will be followed up with equally significant measures on the same front," he said.Gopalaswami Parthasarathy, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, termed Azhar's listing as a "major achievement"."This certainly isolates Pakistan, it will lie low. It is questionable whether its (Pakistan's) army will give up the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy," he said.Vivek Katju, a former secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, said, "It marks a significant diplomatic gain. India succeeded in ensuring that the major powers mounted pressure on China because of the Balakot air strike and the doctrine of preemption." France, the UK and the US had moved a fresh proposal to declare Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in February in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack.However, China put a technical hold on the proposal, blocking it for the fourth time to designate Azhar. The Chinese move was termed as "disappointing" by India. On Wednesday, China lifted its hold from the proposal."Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list. Grateful to all for their support," India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.Reacting to the development, former diplomat K C Singh ?hailed Akbaruddin, saying "Well done Akbar & Team India". Ambassador Vishnu Prakash, former MEA spokesperson and Consul General to Shanghai, said it is a good development in a long war against terror infrastructure in Pakistan."But, let's not be too euphoric. Worth recalling that global terrorists like Hafiz Saeed are roaming free and continuing to ply their noxious trade," he said. PTI ASK KJ