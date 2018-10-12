DIPP develops portal for filing of IEM, IL applications

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) Friday said it has developed a portal for facilitating filing of online applications for industrial entrepreneurs' memorandum (IEM) and industrial licence (IL).Applications for IEM and IL under Industries (Development & Regulation)Act are currently accepted through e-biz portal whereas applications for manufacture of defence items under the Arms Act are received physically, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.The DIPP is an arm of the ministry."This portal will be available for public with effect from October 16 for filing application and no applications shall be received through e-biz portal or in physical form," it added. PTI RR ABMABM