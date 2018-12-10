DIPP floats draft patent rules

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The commerce and industry ministry has floated a draft to amend the existing patent rules with a view to further streamline examination of applications.The draft rules will amend the Patents Rules, 2003, the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP), under the ministry, said in a notification Monday.The department has sought views of stakeholders on the draft rules till January.It has suggested amendment in the rules pertaining to expedite examination of applications, opposition proceedings to grant of patent, and fees for international application.The draft rules have suggested removal of the transmittal fee for international application (for e-patent cooperation treaty filing) for startups and small entities."The draft rules to further amend the Patents Rules, 2003 which the central government proposes to make...and notice is hereby given that the said draft rules will be taken into consideration after the expiry of a period ofthirty days...," according to the notification.The move assumes significance as the ministry is taking steps to fast track examination of patent applications particularly for startups. PTI RR BALBAL