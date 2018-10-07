DIPP looking for suppliers of exotic flowers

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) is seeking supply of exotic flowers such as orchid, Asiatic lily and carnation lotus to decorate the offices of the minister and senior officials at an estimated cost of Rs 18-20 lakh per year.The contractor will be required to supply and arrange the flowers in decorative vases/baskets before 8.30 am every morning, as per an e-tender floated by DIPP.The annual value of the contract would be between Rs 18-20 lakh.The scope of work for for the contractor will include "supply of fresh flower/exotic flower arrangements in flower vase/in pin holders/in basket (including oval shape) like orchid, asiatic lily, lotus gladiolus, chrysanthemum, carnation lotus etc arranged singly or mixed with decorative leaves like zyphsophylla, asparagus, golden rod palm etc, cleaning of vase".The flower arrangement work will have to completed by the contractor by 8.30 am daily, it said.The tender also stated that the contractor will look after the maintenance of flower arrangement daily/on alternate days as the case may be on all working days on regular basis.The contract will initially be valid for a period of one year."Online e-tenders are invited for award of contract for supply of exotic/cut flowers along with flower vases/ trays/ flower bouquets and rose petals etc in the DIPP at Udyog Bhavan," the tender document said. PTI RR CSABM