DIPP's official twitter handle hacked briefly

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The twitter handle of commerce and industry ministry's arm DIPP was hacked for a brief period Monday evening. A ministry official said that the twitter handle has been restored and a police complaint would be filed to probe the matter. The hack was observed when an unauthorised tweet appeared on the DIPP's handle. The tweet has been deleted and password has been changed. "We have sent an email to the Delhi police commissioner to file an FIR and investigate the matter," the official said. The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) deals with foreign direct investment related matters. PTI RR MR