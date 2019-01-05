Dire need to improve medical infra in country: ICJ India member

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Stating that India's medical field is the most "neglected" area in public life, Indian member of the International Court of Justice Dalveer Bhandari said there was a "dire need" to make healthcare affordable for all and improve infrastructure. Speaking on 'Common Man's Perception of Medical Profession' at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences here, Bhandari said there was a pressing to need to strengthen the Indian Medical Association and Medical Council of India. He said Indians hardly have access to quality healthcare. "Competent, ethical and respected medical professionals should man these associations. MCI should take serious action against non-doctors who are practising medicine," he said. Noting that there are one million doctors in India to treat 1.3 billion people, Bhandari said the problem of non-availability of doctors can be solved by hiring retired competent doctors known for their integrity until young doctors take their place. He flagged the issue of non-availability of doctors in rural parts of the country. "According to studies, there is one allopathic doctor for every 10,189 people. One hospital bed for 2,046 people and one government hospital for every 90,043 people. This shows the collapse of the public health system waiting to happen," he said. He proposed that special incentives should be given to doctors who go for rural postings and there must also be incentives for doctors who are working in government hospitals. PTI UZM UZM INDIND