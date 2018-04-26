DIRECT-EXCHANGE-RATES-SBI

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) Following are the Direct Rates of Exchange (DRE) as announced by the State Bank of India here today. (All rates in rupees per unit):

BUYING

SELLING

TT BILL

TT BILL USD/INR

66.15

67.65

66.10

67.79 EUR/INR

80.21

82.70

80.15

82.87 GBP/INR

91.95

94.71

91.88

94.91 JPY/INR

60.26

62.15

60.21

62.28 CHF/INR

66.99

69.21

66.94

69.35 AUD/INR

49.94

51.58

49.91

51.69 NZD/INR

46.47

48.03

46.44

48.13 CAD/INR

51.38

52.95

51.34

53.06 SGD/INR

49.64

51.15

49.61

51.26 HKD/INR

8.42

8.62

8.41

8.64 DKK/INR

10.74

11.13

10.73

11.15 NOK/INR

8.27

8.55

8.26

8.56 SEK/INR

7.70

7.95

7.69

7.97 -----------

Note :- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCULATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNITS.