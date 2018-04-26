DIRECT-EXCHANGE-RATES-SBI

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) Following are the Direct Rates of Exchange (DRE) as announced by the State Bank of India here today. (All rates in rupees per unit):
BUYING
SELLING
TT BILL
TT BILL USD/INR
66.15
67.65
66.10
67.79 EUR/INR
80.21
82.70
80.15
82.87 GBP/INR
91.95
94.71
91.88
94.91 JPY/INR
60.26
62.15
60.21
62.28 CHF/INR
66.99
69.21
66.94
69.35 AUD/INR
49.94
51.58
49.91
51.69 NZD/INR
46.47
48.03
46.44
48.13 CAD/INR
51.38
52.95
51.34
53.06 SGD/INR
49.64
51.15
49.61
51.26 HKD/INR
8.42
8.62
8.41
8.64 DKK/INR
10.74
11.13
10.73
11.15 NOK/INR
8.27
8.55
8.26
8.56 SEK/INR
7.70
7.95
7.69
7.97 -----------
Note :- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCULATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNITS. PTI KNM DMM MR
