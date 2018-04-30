scorecardresearch
Direct flight launched between Herat and New Delhi

Kabul, Apr 30 (PTI) A direct flight was today inaugurated between Herat and New Delhi, heralding a new chapter in people-to-people contact between India and Afghanistan.

The flight was inaugurated by Second Vice President of Afghanistan Sarwar Danesh and Consul General of India in Herat Kumar Gaurav and Governor Asif Rahimi in Herat.

"Inauguration of direct Ariana flight from Herat-New Delhi by Afghan Vice President Sarwar Danesh, Governor Asif Rahimi and Consul General Kumar Gaurav. Heralding a new chapter in people-to-people contact between the two nations," the Consulate General of India in Herat tweeted. PTI UZM ZH UZM UZM

