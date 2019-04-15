Directing gives me overarching perspective about filmmaking, says Brie Larson

Seoul, Apr 15 (PTI) Oscar winner Brie Larson says turning director with "Unicorn Store" not only made her a better performer, but also gave her an "overarching perspective" about the process of filmmaking. The actor, who became the first woman to front a Marvel superhero film with "Captain Marvel" and will next be seen in "Avengers: Endgame", said directing made her a better team player.Based on an original screenplay by Samantha McIntyre, "Unicorn Store" revolves around a woman named Kit (Larson), who after moving back in with her parents, receives a mysterious invitation to a store that will test her idea of what it really means to grow up."Directing makes me a much better actor because you see the entire process all the way through. As actors, you just show up. You don't get to be a part of the pre-production as much and not see what everybody does on a team"It just gives an overarching perspective that is really valuable because sometimes everybody gets kind of caught up in their roles. They dont see the bigger picture of how they fit in this And with films like this in particular, where its beyond even whats happening on the sets. There are people all over the world working on CGI, workingbehind the scenes," Larson said. The film, which released on streaming service Netflix earlier this month, also features her "Captain Marvel" co-star and good friend Samuel L Jackson. The actor was speaking at the Asia press conference of her upcoming film "Avengers: Endgame". She was joined by her co-stars Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner and directors Anthony and Joe Russo. "Endgame" releases in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. PTI BK SHD SHDSHD