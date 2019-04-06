Direction powerful discovery for me: Olivia Wilde

Los Angeles, Apr 6 (PTI) Actor Olivia Wilde is currently focused on directing films, which she says is a "powerful discovery" for her.The 35-year-old actor, who has featured in films and television shows such as "House", "Tron: Legacy" and "Rush", recently made her directorial debut with the coming-of-age film "Booksmart". In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wilde said that acting has taken a backseat for her."Acting is cathartic, incredibly fun and it only gets better when you don't have to do it out of necessity. But at this point, directing is a powerful discovery for me. So for the foreseeable future, I really just want to direct as many movies as I can," she said.When asked whether it was a conscious decision to not star in her own project, Wilde said she wanted the film to be "separate" from her acting career. "I really wanted to be available to the lead actors. But it's not out of the question for the future," she added. "Booksmart, featuring Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Billie Lourd and others, had its world premiere at the South by Southwest festival. The film releases in the US in May. PTI RB SHDSHD