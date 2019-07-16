Director in PMO, Joint Secretary in Cabinet Secretariat repatriated prematurely

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Two officers from Prime Minister's Office and Cabinet Secretariat have been prematurely repatriated to their parent cadres, officials said on Tuesday.Brijesh Panday, a 2004 IAS officer of Tripura cadre, was repatriated back to his home cadre before completion of his central deputation which was to end in 2020.He had earlier served as Deputy Secretary in the PMO and was last year promoted as the Director.His repatriation order was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday.The ACC "has approved the premature repatriation" of Panday to his parent cadre from July 31, this year, the officials said.The other officer repatriated was Gyanesh Bharti, a 1998 IAS officer from the Union Territory cadre. He was posted as Joint Secretary with the Cabinet Secretariat.His repatriation was ordered by the ACC on Monday.The ACC "has approved the proposal moved by the ministry of home affairs for premature repatriation" of Bharti to his parent cadre, the officials said. PTI SKL ZMN