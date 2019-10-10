Director-Screenwriter Rensil D' Silva turns author with "Kohinoor Express"

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Acclaimed film director and screenwriter Rensil D' Silva has turned author with his upcoming debut novel, "Kohinoor Express", announced publishers Westland.Known for writing screenplays of super hit films like "Rang De Basanti", "Kurbaan" and "Student of the Year", Silva has bound together the elements of history around the legendary Kohinoor diamond in his book.The book, according to the publishers, is an "operatic piece of fiction that combines the historical calendar of India with an understanding derived from mythology and traditional folklore and storytelling." "The book is positioned right before important scenarios in history. It is set in 1850-51, just before the Sepoy Mutiny, before the very first train journey in the country. It captures the journey of Kohinoor diamond from myths to its path of reaching England," they added.Commenting on his debut book, Silva said when compared with writing for films, writing a book is a far more "tough job" as it lacks facilities that come with filmmaking. However, talking about the positive, he said writing the book turned out to be a very "liberating" process for him."Writing this book has been a liberating process for me as it consists of a crucial element of internal monologue, that is absent in writing screenplays and advertisements," he said, adding that it took him "four years" to finish writing this book.The book will hit the stands on October 14. PTI MG MAHMAH