Disabled persons to be exempted from rules of odd-even scheme

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Persons with disabilities will be exempted from rules of the odd-even scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.The road-rationing scheme is set to return in the national capital for the third time from November 4-15.Responding to a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Yes @MajDPSingh, persons with disabilities will definitely be exempt during Odd Even."Last week, the chief minister had announced that women will be exempted during the odd-even scheme.Unlike previous occasions, privately owned CNG vehicles will this time not be exempted, he had announced. PTI BUN DVDV

