Disappointed by BJP, leader quits party in J&K

Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, a senior J-K BJP leader Saturday quit the party, disappointed over its "failure" to fulfil promises made to the SC, ST and OBC communities in the state.Jammu and Kashmir vice-president of the BJP's SC morcha, Narinder Kesar said that he along with his supporters had worked hard to ensure the saffron party's victory in the 2014 elections.However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state failed to meet the expectations of the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)."I have submitted my resignation to BJP state president Ravinder Raina to lodge my protest against the failure of the party to fulfil its promises to the SC, ST and OBC communities," he told reporters here."Raina had assured that the BJP will fulfil demands like clearance of pending backlog in recruitment, extending the jurisdiction of national commission for SC, ST and OBC to the state, timely scholarships to students of the communities, construction of SC hostels in Jammu and regularisation of daily wagers in different departments," he said.However, after the party came to the power, it failed to keep its promises and even "snatched the reservation rights in promotion" of employees from the reserved categories. He said the communities were angry with the BJP for not giving them due representation in the state legislature, public sector undertakings and urban local bodies and that the party will be taught a lesson in the coming elections.PTI TAS RHL