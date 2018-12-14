Disappointed over SC's 'conservative view': Bhushan on Rafale deal verdict

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) On a day the Supreme Court dismissed pleas challenging Rafale deal, Swaraj Abhiyan's founder member and one of the petitioners in the case, Prashant Bhushan Friday said he was disappointed over the court's "conservative view" and claimed "new disclosures" were expected soon in the matter.He also expressed shock that the judgement on the deal between India and France was based on "false information" about CAG report."Disappointed that the court has taken a conservative view of judicial review in cases of defence deal corruption involving high functionaries," Bhushan said in a statement.He said the "scandal" involving the deal will continue to agitate people in the country."The scandal will continue to agitate the public mind - new disclosures are expected soon," the activist-lawyer said.Bhushan was one of the petitioners who had approached the Supreme Court seeking an independent court-monitored investigation into the Rafale deal.In a relief to the Modi government, the Supreme Court Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.The court rejected the pleas which sought lodging of an FIR and a court-monitored probe alleging irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal, in which both the countries have entered into an inter-governmental agreement (IGA). PTI VIT SRY