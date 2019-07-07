Disciplinary action taken against investigating officer in Laxmi Nagar robbery case

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Disciplinary action has been taken against the investigating officer of a case, in which a woman was allegedly robbed by two men outside her house in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, police said Sunday. Sub Inspector Arvind, who was investigating the case, has been sent to the district lines after the victim alleged that he filed a case of theft instead of robbery, they said.The incident took place at 9.45 pm on Tuesday when the woman was returning home and was allegedly robbed by two men in front of her house, officials said. The woman, however, claimed that the investigating officer had filed a theft case instead of robbery. The IPC section dealing with robbery was added in the FIR subsequently. The two men came on a bike and the pillion rider allegedly snatched the woman's bag and fled the spot, following which she informed the police at around 10 pm. Efforts were on to nab the accused, the officials said. PTI AMP IJT