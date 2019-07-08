Disclose files relating to selection of player for Judo Olympic: Delhi HC tell Judo Federation

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed the Judo Federation of India to disclose files on the selection process on a plea filed by a player who was not selected to represent the country at the Judo Olympic scheduled for this month in Budapest, Hungary. Justice Vibhu Bakhru said that if the petitioner has any grievance with regard to selection, he is at liberty to make a complaint to the Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. "In the event, any such complaint is made, respondent no.1 (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports) is directed to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate steps in accordance with law. The petition is disposed of with the aforesaid directions," the high court said. The high court was hearing a plea by judo player Vishal Ruhil for not being selected to represent India at the Budapest Grand Prix 2019 to be held on July 12 to 14 and Zagreb Grand Prix 2019 to be held from July 26-28. Ruhil had sought fresh selections for both the tournaments. During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Judo Federation of India told the high court that as far the Budapest Grand Prix 2019 is concerned, the entries for event were sent on June 20 and it is not possible to alter them at this stage. The court said: "Insofar as the Zagreb Grand Prix 2019 is concerned, she (the lawyer for the federation) states that the petitioner has already been selected to participate in the said tournament. "Plainly, no relief can be granted to the petitioner in this petition with regard to participation of Budapest Grand Prix 2019 and his grievance with regard to the tournament Zagreb Grand Prix 2019 does not survive." It noted that the question whether Judo Federation had followed the required procedure for selecting the sports persons is left open and directed it to disclose all files relating to the selection Ruhil for Judo Olympic. PTI PKS SA