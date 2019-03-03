Discovery Channel to air documentary series on India's environment-friendly startups

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Discovery Channel is set to air a documentary series called 'Planet Healers' featuring eight of India's environment-friendly startups, who are working towards sustainable development, a statement released by the broadcaster said.The documentary series, which will be in four parts, will be hosted by Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh and is likely to be premiered on March 8 on the channel at 7 pm.The series will show the journey of how these startups are working out innovative technology-led solutions to environmental hazards faced by the country, the statement said.One of the startups, called Farm2Energy, claims to have found a solution to use stubble burning which creates air pollution in northern India every winter. Another startup Absolute Water claims that it converts 17 lakh litres of sewage water into drinking water everyday, while Saahas Zero Waste specialises in treating and recycling waste without disturbing the ecosystem.The other startups include NaMo E Waste, Rudra, Chakr Innovation and Urban Kisaan. While Namo E Waste claims to be working towards recycling and ensuring safe disposal of e-waste, Rudra converts plastic into poly fuel and Chakr Innovation has created world's first retro-fit emission control device for diesel generators which can capture over 90 per cent of particulate matter emissions, the statement said.Urban Kisan empowers people to grow their own safe, fresh and high quality food with the help of Hydroponic farming technique, the statement said."Planet Healers is not just a TV show; it is an attempt by Discovery to create mass awareness about environmental hazards faced by our country which will have significant long-term impact," said Zulfia Waris, Vice President, Premium and Digital networks, Discovery Communications India in a statement."We have focused this series on individuals who have dedicated themselves to create innovative technology-led solutions for the conservation and preservation of our planet. "They are common people with uncommon ambitions and incredible self-belief who are making a difference," Waris said. PTI AG KJKJ