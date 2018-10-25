(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Discovery Channel, Indias leading destination for factual entertainment, will premiere a special series on one of the most famous warfare academies of the world High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) as a part of its extremely popular Breaking Point franchise. Located in Gulmarg, HAWS is a globally acclaimed institution which trains Indian soldiers and attracts soldiers from friendly countries for high & super-high altitude warfare. The show on Discovery Channel is first of its kind on Indian Television detailing the rigors of training at HAWS. The 4-episode series Breaking Point: High Altitude Warfare School, to be aired every Friday at 10:00 pm till November 09 will give viewers a glimpse of how the soldiers learn the art of mountain and winter warfare; HAWS is the training ground for all High-Altitude Warfare. Each moment of the series takes the viewer a step closer to how the soldiers are transformed into glorified mountain warriors of the Indian Army. The series has been produced by Sparklework Films exclusively for Discovery channel. The Breaking Point series has clearly emerged as break through programming on Indian Armed Forces. We have given our viewers access and insights into some of the prominent training institutes of the Indian Armed Forces, said, ZulfiaWaris, Vice-President & Head, Premium & Digital Networks, Discovery Communications India. Every frame of the captivating series on HAWS will capture the heroics of our soldiers who defy the fiercest forces of nature, scale the most daunting heights, fight for every breath and smash through personal barriers to perform the extraordinary. It is an honor for us to bring various facets of training at HAWS alive for the benefit of millions of aspirants around the country who aspire to join this prestigious institute. The telecast of a special series on High Altitude Warfare School follows the successful premier of the Breaking Point serieson Women Fighter Pilots, Air Force Academy and Indian Submariners earlier this year. In the past, Discovery has given viewers a never seen before glimpse of the intense, grueling training programs of the Indian Armed Forces through shows such as Breaking Point: Commando School Belgaum (2017), Indias Paratroopers Earning the Badge (2016) and Revealed: National Defence Academy (2014). Revealed Siachen (2016) shared the story of Siachen Glacier and the challenges faced by the Indian soldiers while on duty there. 1965: Indias Battles and Heroes (2015) commemorated the 50th anniversary of the India-Pakistan war. Discoverys crew traversed along with select officers of Indian Army during the Himalaya expedition for Indian Army Womens Expedition (2013). This 4-part series highlights 180 men of HAWS who are running for the race of their lives in the final endurance run. How many of them will make it to clear the test? To know more, watch The High-Altitude Warfare School every Tuesday till November 09 at 10.00 PM on Discovery and Discovery World HD. About Discovery Communications IndiaDiscovery Communications India, the countrys leading infotainment player, is dedicated to satisfying curiosity, engaging and entertaining viewers with high-quality content through its portfolio of 12 channels including Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Discovery HD World, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Kids, Discovery JEET, Animal Planet HD World, TLC HD World, Discovery Tamil and a premium sports channel DSPORT. From survival to natural history, wonders of science to extreme jobs, motoring to travel and lifestyle, and the latest engineering marvels to original content productions to live sporting events, each channel offers distinct must-watch programming to engage viewers across the country. Discovery Communications India is a division of Discovery Networks Asia Pacific (DNAP).For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com. Image 1: Breaking Point: High Altitude Warfare SchoolImage 2: Breaking Point: High Altitude Warfare School PWRPWR