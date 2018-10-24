(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Story extraordinaire of Teamindus battling for the Google Lunar XPRIZE Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Discovery, the leading infotainment channel, will premiere a one-hour special show titled Moonbound: Indias Race to the Moon based on the exciting journey of TeamIndus on 30th October at 9 PM. The show captures the best of this eventful and enlightening seven-year journey of a team which germinated with a group of friends coming together and went on to become TeamIndus. It started in 2007 when The Google Lunar XPRIZE was announced-the largest incentivized space exploration challenge in human history. A small group of friends came together and coughed up personal resources to register last minute as the only Indian team in the global contest. This young enthusiast team, with no aerospace background, had the grit, the tenacity to take on the best in the world in their endeavor to win the $30 million, Google Lunar XPRIZE. Moonbound: Indias Race To The Moon has garnered huge traction from marquee advertisers. The on-air broadcast of the show is Co-Presented by Amazon Echo and Co-Powered by Levi Strauss and PUBG, Nokia as the Mobile Partner. Sony Bravia, ForeverMark, Idea 4G, Honda Motorcycles and Phillips Trimmer have come on board as Associate sponsors. Conceived in a server room in Noida, near Indias capital, Rahul Narayan helmed the whole challenge and took the first step of deciding to participate in this global lunar race. He started looking out for people who would join him out of sheer passion unaware about the challenges the team would face as the race would progress. An inhouse robotic rover named Ek Choti si Asha was designed with the Ackerman steering concept and a deployable masthead. What happened next? Dont miss to watch Moonbound: Indias Race to the Moon that brings to you a spectacular journey of an aerospace startup that came together, to reach for the moon! Can they possibly meet the harsh technical demands of a lunar mission? And even so, from where will they raise the enormous amount needed to get to the moon! Pitted against several resourceful teams from across the globe, does TeamIndus stand a chance to win this race for space? Watch one-hour special series Moonbound: Indias Race To The Moon on 30th October at 9 PM only on Discovery Channel. About Discovery Communications India Discovery Communications India, the countrys leading infotainment player, is dedicated to satisfying curiosity, engaging and entertaining viewers with high-quality content through its portfolio of 12 channels including Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Discovery HD World, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Kids, Discovery JEET, Animal Planet HD World, TLC HD World, Discovery Tamil and a premium sports channel DSPORT. From survival to natural history, wonders of science to extreme jobs, motoring to travel and lifestyle, and the latest engineering marvels to original content productions to live sporting events, each channel offers distinct must-watch programming to engage viewers across the country. Discovery Communications India is a division of Discovery Networks Asia Pacific (DNAP). For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com. Image: Moonbound: Indias Race to the Moon PWRPWR