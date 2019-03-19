Discovery Communications India signs content sharing pact with Dailyhunt

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Discovery Communications India Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with news and local content discovery app, Dailyhunt. Under the partnership, Discovery Communications India (DCIN) will have a video destination named Discovery Plus on the home page of Dailyhunt app, offering short-form video content especially customised for the digital audiences in India, the company said in a statement. The partnership will help DCIN immediately expand its footprint on the digital domain in India, leveraging 153 million monthly user base of Dailyhunt platform, it added. On the other hand, Dailyhunt will get access to content library and upcoming titles of Discovery, it added. "The partnership with Dailyhunt offers us an exciting opportunity to understand, analyse and explore India's burgeoning digital play," Simon Robinson, managing director, Discovery Asia Pacific and chief financial officer, Discovery International said. Dailyhunt President Umang Bedi said the company is confident about Discovery's content being a massive hit with vast diaspora of India. "This partnership is completely aligned with our overall content plans of providing unique, exclusive, high quality content from great content partners like Discovery as we rapidly scale our business," he added. The multi-year agreement, exclusive for the featured short-form content on Discovery Plus, will offer scalable monetisation opportunity to the two organisations, the statement added. DCIN said its content across outdoor, food, wildlife, science and military verticals is currently available in five languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali -- in India. PTI RKL RVKRVK