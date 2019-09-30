Discusses Bihar flood situation with Nitish: PM

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed the flood situation in Bihar with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and saidthe central government stands ready to provide all possible help. Heavy rains across Bihar have killed at least 28 people in the last few days. "Spoke to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Agencies are working with local administration to assist the affected," Modi tweeted. He said the Centre stands ready to provide all possible further assistance that may be required. PTI NAB RCJ