Dish TV posts Q3 net loss at Rs 18.55 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Direct-to-home operator DishTV today reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.55 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.79 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing.

Total income from operations came down to Rs 756.57 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 763.24 crore a year earlier.

Shares of Dish TV today settled 1.53 per cent down at Rs 73.85 apiece on BSE. PTI KRH SBT