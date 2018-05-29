Dish TV posts Q4 net profit at Rs 118 cr

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Direct-to-home operator Dish TV today reported consolidated net profit at Rs 118.21 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 29.49 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing.

Its total income stood at Rs 1,545.11 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 732.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On March 22, 2018, Videocon D2h Limited merged with Dish TV.

According to the company, financials of Dish TV for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 represent three months financial performance each of Dish TV India and Videocon d2h Limited and hence are not comparable.

Similarly, financials of Dish TV India for the year ended March 31, 2018 represent 12 months financial performance of Dish TV India and six months financial performance of Videocon d2h.

"Financial numbers for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 are thus not comparable with the corresponding periods of the last year," the company said in a statement.

Dish TVs total expenses stood at Rs 1,611.80 crore.

For the entire 2017-18, Dish TV had a net loss of Rs 84.90 crore. It posted a net profit of Rs 82.12 crore in 2016-17.

Its total income stood at Rs 4,688.32 crore as against Rs 3,075.88 crore in 2016-17.

Over the outlook, Dish TV said that it expects the year to be positive as the company expects to outgrow the industry growth rate backed by launch of new set-top-boxes that would be full HD compliant.

It would also help it to ramp up its average revenue per user in the coming years, he added.

"Revenue would be further fortified through value added services. With demonetisation, poor rural demand and merger related distractions behind us, we are confident of a sharp turnaround in our operating and financial performance in this fiscal," Dish TV India Group CEO Anil Dua said.

Shares of Dish TV today settled 1.93 per cent lower at Rs 73.60 apiece on the BSE. PTI KRH SBT SBT