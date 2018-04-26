Dish TVs Rs 3,701 cr open to start on June 5

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Direct-to-home major Dish TVs Rs 3,701 crore open offer will commence on June 5 and close on June 15.

Merger of DTH operators Dish TV India and Videocon d2h was completed last year after over a year of snag.

Earlier this month, promoter group entities of Dish TV announced an offer to buy an additional 26 per cent equity stake from public shareholders for Rs 3,701 crore.

In a public announcement made to the shareholders, Dish TV promoter entities World Crest Advisors LLP, together with Veena Investments Pvt Ltd and Direct Media Distribution Venture Pvt Ltd, have made an offer to acquire the shares of Dish TV at Rs 74 per share.

The offer is being made to all the shareholders of Dish TV to acquire up to 50.02 crore (50,02,24,477) shares that form 26 per cent of the emerging share capital, payable in cash.

Shares of Dish TV settled 0.27 per cent lower at Rs 74.65 apiece on the BSE. PTI SVK SA