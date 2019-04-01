Disha Patani Debuts M.A.C Cosmetics' Exclusive Makeup Collection

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, April 1, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Limited Edition Lipsticks and Eye Kit Launch on March 29th , 2019 Across all M.A.C Cosmetics' Stores, Nykaa.com, Myntra.com and ShoppersStop.comM.A.C Cosmetics India, the most iconic and leading professional makeup authority brand, announced its collaboration with the stunning and very talented Bollywood Actress, Disha Patani, for the launch of 'MACShades of Disha Patani' limited edition collection. The collection highlights Disha Patani's distinct personas and is a curation of hand-picked best-selling lipsticks - Twig, Ruby Woo and Flat Out Fabulous available across all M.A.C Cosmetics India stores and its online retail partners - Nykaa.com and ShoppersStop.com. MAC Shades of Disha Patani also comprises of a special Eye Kit, exclusively for Nykaa.com only which includes the satin lipstick Twig, Mini MAC in Prep and Prime Fix+ and MAC Kajal Crayon Eye Liner in Dear Darling. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844139/Disha_Patani_MAC_Cosmetics.jpg)Speaking about the special makeup collaboration, Disha Patani, known for her exceptional personal style, said, "For me, this collection is about celebrating girls and celebrating women. M.A.C has worked very closely with me to ensure the 3 lipsticks we selected are true to my 3 distinct characteristics i.e. Sweet, Sexy and Strong. I curated this collection based on my 3 different personas, making the shades chosen relatable to all women from all ages."Sonic Sarwate, Global Senior Artist, MAC Cosmetics, said, "The intention was to create something extremely wearable and accessible for all Indian women, keeping in mind all ages and all individuals. Disha is a friend and was naturally the ideal match for this campaign because the 3 lipsticks are true to her personal style and persona."M.A.C Cosmetics, which is renowned for its makeup artistry and colour authority, has always been associated with collaborations that have been trendsetting and inspired by backstage at fashion weeks across the world. The brand is known for collaborating with varied relevant personalities which inspire individualists of all ages, all sexes, all genders, all races, and all diversities.The collection offers its customers the right variations in nude, red and pink, making it an extremely wearable collection, especially suitable for Indian skin tones. This exclusive collection has been repackaged with customized sleeves to highlight different elements of the campaign.About M.A.C Cosmetics: M.A.C (Make-up Art Cosmetics), a leading brand of professional cosmetics, was created in Toronto, Canada in 1984 and is part of The Este Lauder Companies, Inc. The company's popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from makeup artists, models, photographers and journalists around the world. M.A.C is now sold in 100 countries/territories worldwide. Follow M.A.C on Twitter, Periscope, Snapchat and Pinterest @MACCosmetics, become a M.A.C fan on Facebook (facebook.com/maccosmetics), follow M.A.C on Instagram (instagram.com/maccosmeticsindia), watch M.A.C videos on YouTube (youtube.com/maccosmetics).M.A.C Cosmetics India is present in 62 doors across India and online on Nykaa.com, Myntra.com and ShoppersStop.com. To locate a M.A.C store nearest to you, visit maccosmetics.in . You can also follow Sonic Sarwate, Senior Artist, MAC India on Twitter @MAC_Sonic_S.Lipstick TWIG soft muted brownish-pinkRuby Woo very matte blue-redFlat Out Fabulous bright plum matteSuggested Retail Price: ?1,650 each Exclusive Nykaa.com Eye Kit:TWIG soft muted brownish-pinkKajal Crayon Eye Liner in Dear Darling, teal blueMini MAC in Prep + Prime Fix+Suggested Retail Price: ?3,750 Available: MAC Cosmetics India storesNykaa.com and Nykaa storesShoppersstop.comSource: M.A.C Cosmetics PWRPWR