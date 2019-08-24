Disney brings back Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, unveils trailer of 'The Mandalorian'

By Bedika Anaheim (California), Aug 24 (PTI) Actor Ewan McGregor is set to reprise his legendary "Star Wars" role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in an new series for Disney's upcoming streaming service Disney+.The series will fulfil the long-standing demand of the fans to see a solo project based around the character, who has been one of the most pivotal figure in "Star Wars" mythology.Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced the project during a Star Wars panel at D23 convention here, where she was joined by McGregor on stage."After secrets and fibs and not being able to talk about it, I'm thrilled to bring out a beloved member of the Star Wars family," Kennedy said.McGregor then came out on stage and told Kennedy, "Kathleen can you ask me in front of all these people, can you please ask me, 'Am I going to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again?'."Ewan, are you going to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again?" Kennedy asked.McGregor answered with a Yes, which was drowned in cheers from D23 fans."It feels so nice to say yes, we are going to do it," he added.Kennedy said the show's script is ready and production will start next year.Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most pivotal characters of the whole "Star Wars" mythology. He was first portrayed by legendary actor Alec Guinness in the original 1977 "A New Hope".Guinness later appeared as a force ghost in the two-follow-ups -- "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) and "Return of the Jedi" (1983).In George Lucas' prequel trilogy, McGregor succeeded Guinness as Kenobi, first portraying the character in 1999's "The Phantom Menace".He came back for its two sequels -- "Attack of the Clones" (2002) and "Revenge of the Sith" (2005) -- with the latter marking final appearance on-screen.Besides this, Disney also unveiled the first official trailer of the highly-anticipated series "The Mandalorian".With names like Jon Favreau, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow attached to the project as directors, Lucasfilm hopes to create a new world around the show.Favreau, who joined Kennedy on stage along with executive producer Dave Filoni, said he has tried to recreate an experience similar to his 2008 film "Iron Man", which launched Marvel Studios money-minting Marvel Cinematic Universe.The series features actor Pedro Pascal in the titular character, who is gunfighter in the outer who reaches of the galaxy far, escaping from the authority of the New Republic. It is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.The trailer also offered glimpses of Pascal's co-stars from the show, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito as well as Taika Waititi, who is portraying the droid IG-11.Earlier, Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger revealed at the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony that the new Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen will join the cast of the series.Apart from the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and "The Mandalorian", Disney also had news about its third Star Wars show, based around actor Diego Luna's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" character Cassian Andor.Kennedy said the show will start shooting next year.Alan Tudyk will reprise his role of droid K-2SO. He was present at the stage along with Luna and Kennedy during the announcement.The show will follow Andor's adventures as a rebel spy during the formative years of the Rebellion, before the events of "A New Hope".Popular "Clone Wars" animated series is also returning with a new season. Classic characters like Anakin Skywalker, Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex are set to make appearances in the show. Kennedy said it would debut on Disney+ in February 2020. PTI BK RB RB