Disney details new 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' attractions

Florida (US), Nov 18 (AP) Star Wars fans will soon be able to pilot the 'Millennium Falcon' and face off against Kylo Ren in a battle as Disney announced some details of the new 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' lands, opening in 2019. It also announced on Saturday that composer John Williams, creator of the classic Star Wars themes, was writing new music for the 'Galaxy's Edge' attractions and shared a sneak preview. The two signature attractions of the lands now under construction will be 'Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run', in which guests can take the controls in three different roles, and 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance', offering an "epic battle" between the 'First Order' and the 'Resistance'. The attractions will open at the 'Disneyland Resort' in summer 2019 and at 'Walt Disney World Resort' in the fall. (AP) RHL