Disney princesses unite for 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'

Los Angeles, Nov 20 (PTI) What happens when all the Disney princesses -- Anna from "Frozen", Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" and Jasmine from "Aladdin", among others -- come together in a room? You get the Queen of all scenes.Disney's upcoming animated feature "Ralph Breaks the Internet", starring John C Reilly and Sarah Silverman in the lead, features such a congregation scene of the studio's some of the most popular female characters.The studio has also roped in the original talent behind these royalties to once again lend their voices to these beloved characters for the epic scene. The princesses, who feature in the scene, and their human self include Irene Bedard ("Pocahontas"), Kristen Bell (Anna in "Frozen"), Jodi Benson (Ariel in "The Little Mermaid"), Auli'i Cravalho ("Moana"), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in "Aladdin"), Kelly Macdonald (Merida in "Brave"), Idina Menzel (Elsa in "Frozen"), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in "Tangled"), Paige O'Hara (Belle in "Beauty and the Beast"), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in "The Princess and the Frog") and Ming-Na Wen ("Mulan").Director Phil Johnston said, "We were able to get just about everyone who's still with us to reprise their roles. As each actress came in to record her lines, we invited her to sit with the animators and talk about her character." Larkin, who voiced Jasmine in Disney's 1992 animated feature "Aladdin", said, "The inside jokes and the affectionate nods to the princesses' original stories make me laugh every time." Veteran actor Paige O'Hara, who lent her voice to the character of Belle in 1991 film "Beauty and The Beast", liked the fun and tongue-in-cheek insider humour during the making of the scene."It's really funny but in a respectful, loving way. I think it walks a perfect line," she added."Ralph Breaks The Internet" releases this Friday.