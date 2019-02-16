Disney taps Michael Waldron for standalone 'Loki' series

Los Angeles, Feb 16 (PTI) A series based on Tom Hiddleston's Marvel character, Loki, has found a writer.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the standalone series on the Avengers anti-hero will be written by Michael Waldron.Waldron is best known animated series "Rick and Morty". His other credits include "Good Game" and "HarmonQuest". Apart from writing the series, which will premiere on Disney upcoming streaming video service, Disney+, Waldron will also serve as the show creator and executive producer.In September, Disney hinted that it is developing standalone shows on popular Marvel comics characters Loki and Scarlett Witch for its new streaming video service. PTI RB RB