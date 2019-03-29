Dispel rumours of alliance with Cong: Kejriwal asks Pb AAP leaders

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal Friday met members of the party's Punjab unit here and asked them to dispel rumours of any alliance with the Congress in the state for the Lok Sabha polls, sources said.Kejriwal held the meeting at his residence with AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann, eight of the 13 Lok Sabha candidates declared by the party and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Harpal Singh Cheema. "The meeting was to dispel rumours surrounding an alliance with the Congress in Punjab and to clarify that there would be no such alliance between the AAP and the Congress," party sources said.During the meeting, the names of the five remaining candidates were discussed along with the campaign strategy, the sources said.The eight names announced by AAP so far include Justice Zora Singh (retd) from Jalandhar, Baljinder Singh Chaundha from Fatehgarh Sahib and Peter Masih Cheeda from Gurdaspur, Bhagwant Mann from Sangrur, Ravjot Singh from Hoshiarpur, Sadhu Singh from Faridkot, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar and Narinder Singh Shergill from Anandpur Sahib. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership said the candidates for the remaining constituencies, including Bathinda, Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Khadoor Sahib and Patiala, would be announced soon. Polling will be held in Punjab in single phase on May 19 and results will be announced on May 23. PTI UZM RHL