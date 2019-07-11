Disqualify YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy for holding office of profit: Telugu Desam Party to President

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday made a representation to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking disqualification of YSR Congress MP Vijayasai Reddy from the Rajya Sabha for allegedly holding an office of profit. On June 22, Reddy was appointed 'Special Representative of Government of Andhra Pradesh in Delhi' with immediate effect with a status of cabinet minister and other emoluments, thus violating Article 102 of the Constitution, the TDP said. According to Article 102, a person can be disqualified from either House if he holds any office of profit of any state other than an office declared by the Parliament, it added. Briefing the media, TDP Floor Leader in Rajya Sabha Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said Reddy is required to represent Andhra Pradesh in the said capacity for such time and terms prerogative of the state government. "Thus, there is no doubt the said post is an office of profit under the Government of Andhra Pradesh" and Reddy is "subject to disqualification as per the law," he said. To avoid disqualification of Reddy, Kumar said the YSRCP-led state government on July 4 cancelled the June 22 order and brought an ordinance to bring the office of the special representative out of the office-of-profit bracket. Thereafter, Reddy was reappointed as Special Representative of the Government of Andhra Pradesh in Delhi. Reddy, was, however, not given the cabinet rank, Kumar said. "What was the urgency to issue an ordinance barely a week ahead of the assembly session. Normally, ordinances are issued for the interest of general public, but the state government has done (so) for the benefit of one individual," the TDP leader alleged. In the representation, the TDP said the object of providing for disqualification of a Member of Parliament or Member of a Legislative Assembly for holding an office of profit under the government is to maintain the separation of powers between the legislature and executive and thus uphold the Constitutional scheme. The TDP has made a separate representation to the chairman of Upper House in this regard. PTI LUX LUX INDIND