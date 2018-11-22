Dissolution of J-K assembly amounts to 'killing' of democracy: Sharad Yadav

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Opposition leader Sharad Yadav Thursday alleged that the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after three major parties had come together to form government in the state amounted to "killing" of democracy.In a statement, he accused the BJP of neither caring for the Constitution nor having any respect for institutions.The BJP had Wednesday said the best option in the state is to have fresh assembly polls at the earliest as it slammed the proposed alliance of opposition parties as a "combination of terror-friendly parties".Yadav said, "Democracy has been killed in Jammu and Kashmir by dissolving theassembly. I oppose and condemn it."The holding of local body polls in the state recently despite two major regional parties, the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party, boycotting it made a mockery of democracy, he claimedYadav asked the central government and the ruling BJP to adhere to the norms laid down in the Constitution and to "not play pettypolitics for the sake of being remain in power"."Every action of the government is anti-people," he alleged. PTI KR KR ANBANB