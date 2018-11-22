Dissolution of J-K Assembly illegal, unconstitutional: Left parties

(Eds: Updating with more quotes) New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Left parties Thursday termed the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as "illegal and unconstitutional" and said it would further worsen the situation in the state.On Wednesday, PDP with the support of the National Conference (NC) and the Congress staked claim for forming government in the state, but their efforts were cut short as Governor Satya Pal Malik decided to dissolve the assembly."The action of the J&K governor, dissolving the assembly at the behest of the Centre, is an illegal and unconstitutional step," the CPI(M) said in a statement. Its general secretary Sitaram Yechury slammed the BJP over the issue and alleged that the governor's action violated all norms, rules and the Supreme Court's orders. "Shameless of the BJP to thwart a popular government from assuming office in a sensitive border state like J&K. Against all norms, rules and Supreme Court orders. Blatantly illegal and unconstitutional position of the governor is clear to all," he tweeted. The CPI(M) said the governor has no business to decide that parties with "opposing ideologies" cannot form a suitable government. "All that the governor can do is to ask the leader who is staking claim with majority support to prove that majority on the floor of the House," the statement read. CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy alleged that the Modi administration has shown scant respect for democratic institutions and dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly only proves that they will go to any extent to retain power. CPI leader D Raja said the decision of the governor was undemocratic and unacceptable, and that BJP needs to answer several questions."Why the assembly was kept under a suspended animation and the state kept under the governor's rule," he asked, alleging the governor is acting at the behest of the Centre."The Modi government has proved to be a big failure as far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned and the way it has mishandled the situation in the state. It is of a great concern to us. The BJP should act responsibly," he said, adding that the state needs a political situation. He accused the BJP of blaming external forces for its own failures in the state's internal affairs. PTI DMB ASG SKC KR ANBANB