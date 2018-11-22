Dissolution of J-K Assembly illegal, unconstitutional: Left parties

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Left parties Thursday termed the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as "illegal and unconstitutional" and said it would further worsen the situation in the state. "The action of the J&K Governor, dissolving the assembly at the behest of the Centre, is an illegal and unconstitutional step," the CPI(M) said in a statement. Its general secretary Sitaram Yechury slammed the BJP over the issue and alleged that the governor's action violated all norms, rules and the Supreme Court's orders. "Shameless of the BJP to thwart a popular government from assuming office in a sensitive border state like J&K. Against all norms, rules and Supreme Court orders. Blatantly illegal and unconstitutional position of the Governor is clear to all," he tweeted. The CPI(M) said the governor has no business to decide that parties with "opposing ideologies" cannot form a suitable government. "All that the governor can do is to ask the leader who is staking claim with majority support to prove that majority on the floor of the house," the statement read. CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy alleged that the Modi administration has shown scant respect for democratic institutions and dissolution of J&K Assembly only proves that they will go to any extent to retain power. PTI DMB ASG GVS