Dissolved assembly in J-K's interest: Governor

Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) A day after dissolving the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday said he acted in the state's interest and according to its constitution.A lot of horse trading was happening, Malik said, adding that he would not allow a government by defections. "I acted according to the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and dissolved the state assembly in the state's interest," he told reporters. The governor said he wanted polls to take place in the state and an elected government to function. Wednesday was Eid, he said when asked about the fax not working in the Raj Bhavan, resulting in his office not receiving the PDP's letter staking claim to form government as well as the NC's letter of support. Both NC's Omar Abullah and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti should know that offices are closed that day, he said. The governor abruptly dissolved the state assembly Wednesday night, hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress. This was followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.