Distinguished Cardiologist and Health Systems Expert, Dr. Krishna Reddy, joins ACCESS Health India as its New Country Director

New Delhi, India The global health nonprofit ACCESS Health International today announced the appointment of Dr. Krishna Reddy as the new Country Director of ACCESS Health India. Dr. Reddy has a long and distinguished career in India and is known internationally as a pioneer in comprehensive primary care, digital health, and integrated care. I can think of no better person than Dr. Reddy to lead our work in India and in other emerging economies. He has been a friend and supporter of ACCESS Health for many years, even helping us set up our first office in Hyderabad more than ten years ago, said ACCESS Health Chair and President, William A. Haseltine. Dr. Reddy brings a lifetime of experience in providing high-quality care to people across rural, urban, high income, and low income areas. We are delighted to have him on our ACCESS Health India team. ACCESS Health India designs and manages programs and projects that drive domestic healthcare improvements and inspire improvements in other countries in the region and beyond. ACCESS Health works closely with the Government of India and local state governments to scale up innovative best practices in healthcare in partnership with private sector partners. ACCESS Health India also works directly with healthcare providers to identify, share, and scale hospital processes and procedures that lead to better outcomes for patients. Dr. Reddy will assume full responsibility for the ACCESS Health India program and its activities as of December 1, 2018. Prior to joining ACCESS Health, Dr. Reddy was Director and Vice Chairman of CARE Hospitals. Dr. Reddy co founded CARE Hospital in 1997. It started as a single hospital in Hyderabad with one hundred beds and grew into one of the top 5 multispecialty healthcare providers with fourteen hospitals serving six cities across five states in India. The hospital group is now recognized as one of the most advanced, multispecialty tertiary care hospital chain in the country and a model for patient satisfaction and innovation. Dr. Reddy plans to strengthen ACCESS Health Indias position as a leader in health systems research and transformation, with in depth specialization in the core building blocks of health systems: payers, providers, health policy, health regulation, and digital health as a systems integrator. Both he and the entire ACCESS Health India office are unified under a single core purpose, Swasth Bharat, a Healthy India.