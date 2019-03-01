District administration reaches out to border dwellers in J-K's Rajouri district

Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) The district administration has reached out to the people affected by cross border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to provide necessary help to them, officials said Friday. Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Manjakote sector to take the first-hand appraisal of the measures being put in place to help the affected people, they said. The Pakistan Army has violated the ceasefire for over 60 times during the last one week by targeting over 70 civilian and forward areas along the LoC in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, in which one woman was killed and nine people were injured. The deputy commissioner, who was accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yougal Manhas and other top officials of various departments, interacted with the affected people of the areas. He was apprised of several issues like construction of new individual and community bunkers and proper rehabilitation of border people. Asad also directed the officials to station themselves at headquarters to redress the problems of the people and ensure provision of all the basic amenities so that they do not face any hardship. The deputy commissioner also inquired about the contingency plan for setting up of safe shelters if required in an emergent situation. PTI AB SNESNE