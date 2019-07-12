District Court Orders Snapdeal to Restrain From Sale of Casio Products

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the rampant increase in consumer complaints received by Casio regarding sale of counterfeit watches and calculators branded as Casio on Snapdeal, the Japanese multinational, Casio Computer Co., Limited initiated a legal action against the website in the District Court of Delhi. Based on the submissions advanced on behalf of Casio, the Court was pleased to grant an ad-interim ex-parte injunction Order in favour of the Casio restraining Snapdeal inter alia from selling, displaying and advertising goods bearing the Trademarks of Casio. Mr. Satoshi Yamazaki, General Manager at Legal Department of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., said, "Casio is extremely sensitive towards protection of its Intellectual Property Rights and has been actively fighting against the counterfeiting menace in India. As a part of its anti-counterfeiting strategy and in an endeavor to ensure that its customers are not cheated with fakes, Casio has been fighting the unscrupulous traders in the local markets in India and has now extended its battle versus the fakes on the Internet." Mr. S.K. Bansal, the Learned Advocate representing Casio, opined that, "The brand owners have to constantly confront and combat the counterfeits. The Indian judiciary has also recognized this need of the hour by fastening the liability on the anonymous entities operating behind the screens."About Casio India Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. has been operating in India since 1996 and has established the distribution channel as well as the brand for most of its products. Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Japan, the parent company of CIC is engaged into manufacturing and marketing of various consumer products throughout the world. Casio India's range of products include sales & marketing of Handheld Calculators, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Printing Calculators, Label Printers, Laser-LED based green Projectors, Wrist Watches, Clocks, ECR (Electronic Cash register) and EMI (Electronic Musical Instrument). The company has also established service Centre's across the country to provide after-sales-service at the doorstep of the customer. Today, Casio is known for its reliable product quality and exemplary innovations and is one of the world's most recognized brands due to its vast product range. For more information, please visit www.casio.co.in. PWRPWR