District jail chief warden shot dead in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) The chief warden of the district jail was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants at the Jail Road Crossing here, police said Friday. The incident took place Harinarain Trivedi (55) was going to buy vegetables on Thursday afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said.Though he was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him dead, he said, adding that the body was sent for postmortem. The matter is being probed and a search was launched to nab the perpetrators, the SP said.Trivedi belonged to Rae Bareli and was posted here at the district jail, Anand said.PTI COR SAB ANBANB

