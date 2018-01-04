New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Districts must learn from each others growth model and success stories to achieve the Prime Ministers goal of transforming India by 2022, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary Anil Swarup said today.

He was addressing Prabhari Officers and District Collectors of over 100 backward districts identified by the the Centre for rapid transformation.

"Districts must learn from each others growth model and success story so we can together achieve our goal of transforming India by 2022: Secretary @HRDMinistry, @swarup58 #CooperativeFederalism," the Niti Aayog said in a series of tweets.

Speaking at the event, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba said that many districts have done exemplary work and best practices can be shared.

"There is a need to create decentralised monitoring system using upcoming technologies," Niti Aayog said in a tweet quoting Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Secretary K P Krishnan.

"It is highly critical for all the #TheChangeAgents to address gender inequalities in the aspirational districts: Health Secy #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao," it added in another tweet, quoting Health Secretary Preeti Sudan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conference of officers in-charge of over 100 backward districts here tomorrow.

The event is being organised by government think-tank Niti Aayog keeping in view Modis vision of creating a New India by 2022. PTI BKS ABM