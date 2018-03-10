Divergent trend continues in bullion market

Bullion: A divergent trend prevailed at the bullion market during the week with gold prices drifting further lower by Rs 50 to end at Rs 31,450 per ten grams owing to slackened demand from local jewellers, while silver staged recovery on mild demand from consuming industries.

Traders said muted demand from local jewellers and retailers at domestic spot market mainly kept gold prices marginally lower.

Globally, gold after moving both ways finally settled a shade higher at USD 1,323.10 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity commenced the week lower at Rs 31,450 and Rs 31,300 per ten grams respectively on tepid demand.

Later, it staged a recovery on the back of a firm global cues and climbed to Rs 31,670 and Rs 31,520 per ten grams respectively before ending at Rs 31,450 and Rs 31,300 per ten grams respectively, showing a modest loss of Rs 50 each.

Sovereign, however, moved in a narrow range in limited deals and settled at previous weeks level of Rs 24,800 per piece of eight gram.

In volatile movements on alternate bouts of buying or selling, silver ready ended the week higher by Rs 120 to Rs 39,650 per kg and weekly-based delivery finished higher by Rs 610 to Rs 38,945 per kg.

On the other hand, silver coins maintained a steady trend at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces during the period. PTI KPS DPL SDG KPS ANS ANS